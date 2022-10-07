Issues persist for susceptible prisoners

HMP Northward

(CNS): An independent oversight body that monitors the local prison system has repeated concerns in its recently published annual report for 2021 that there is still no purpose-built facility or space for prisoners with mental health issues. With no dedicated accommodation for vulnerable prisoners at HMP Northward or HMP Fairbanks, the mentally ill and other at-risk inmates are living alongside the general population in cells that remain unfit for human habitation.

Provision for disabled prisoners is also inadequate, especially at Northward, the Cayman Islands Independent Monitoring Board (CIIMB) found, and several important facilities are only accessible by stairs, including the prison chapel.

The report also documents a weakness in psychiatric provisions, which has not improved since last year’s report. Prisoners known to have mental health challenges have reportedly caused serious issues with other inmates and they have had to be moved to the…