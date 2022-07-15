Issy Wong: Bowling 80mph in ladies’s cricket will ‘be regular’, says England quick bowler

England fast bowler Issy Wong says bowling 80mph in women’s cricket will “be normal” in the future.

No woman in history has reached such speed before.

Wong, who is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the women’s game, took 3-36 on her international white-ball debut as England beat South Africa by 114 runs in the second one-day international in Bristol.

“I got asked if I thought it was possible and I said yes, absolutely,” said Wong. “I go back to the four-minute mile, nobody had ever done it and they thought your lungs would explode, and then Roger Bannister did it.

“And in the following year about four or five people did it as well because they knew it was possible.”

The 20-year-old impressed with her extra pace on a flat pitch, bowling with aggression and hostility to provide England’s attack with an added spark.

While she admits she does not think about the speed gun when she is bowling, Wong is confident breaking the 80mph barrier is definitely achievable.

“Someone is going…