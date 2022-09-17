Issy Wong on cricket, local weather change and galvanizing the following technology

Aged just 20, Issy Wong has been capped in all formats by England

Dates: 18, 21 & 24 September Venues: Hove, Canterbury & Lord’s Coverage: Live text with in-play clips on the BBC Sport website and app, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds and highlights on the BBC iPlayer

There is a lot to know about Issy Wong.

Her grandfather is Chinese and her uncles played cricket for Hong Kong. Her great-grandmother won a medal spying for the British.

She is a national champion at Eton Fives (a variation of handball) and was rejected for a sports scholarship at Uppingham School for “lacking speed and agility, and not being good enough at cricket”.

Wong can complete a Rubik’s Cube in about 30 seconds, but her record is 16. She is a committed Liverpool fan and flew back from Paris the Sunday after the Champions League final in order to play for Central Sparks later that day.

It says much about the growth of women’s cricket that pretty much all of this information was in the public…