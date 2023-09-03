Italian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen in record-breaking tenth consecutive F1 win

As well as winning the past 10 races, Max Verstappen has taken victory in 12 of the 14 grands prix so far this season

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set an all-time record with his 10 consecutive win as he broke Ferrari’s valiant challenge at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was held back by pole-winner Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari for 14 laps but his pressure paid off when an error from the Spaniard gave him his chance.

Sainz locked his brakes into the first chicane and that allowed Verstappen to pass the Ferrari into the second chicane at Monza.

Sainz, after forcefully holding on to second place from team-mate Charles Leclerc, was left to fend off Verstappen’s team-mate Sergio Perez for second place.

After many laps of defence, Sainz finally lost the position with nine laps to go and then set about fighting hard again to keep Leclerc behind for the final podium place.

It was frantic at times as Sainz hung on with worn tyres, and eventually the Spaniard pleaded to his team to let him “bring it…