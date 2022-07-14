Italy’s President Mattarella rejects Prime Minister Draghi’s resignation

Draghi’s measures — a package designed to tackle Italy’s cost-of-living crisis — passed by 172 to 39. However, the 5-Star boycott leaves the government at real risk of collapse and could lead to an early election.

After winning the vote but losing 5-Star’s support, Draghi said in a statement: “I want to announce that this evening I will present my resignation to the President of the Republic.”

“Today’s votes in Parliament are very significant from a political point of view. The majority of national unity that has supported this government since its creation is no longer there,” he added.

He had previously said that he would not lead a government that did not include 5-Star.

However, Italy’s President, Sergio Mattarella, has rejected Draghi’s resignation, instead asking Draghi to address the parliament in order to assess the political situation, the Italian Presidency said in a statement. “The President of the Republic did not accept the resignation and invited the Prime Minister…