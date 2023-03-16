ITM to Present Phase III COMPOSE Poster and Host Satellite Symposium on Radiothe… – Press Release

Garching / Munich, March 16, 2023 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM ) , a leading radiopharmaceutical theranostics company, today announced that the company will present an overview of genetic tumor and blood profiling in its ongoing phase III clinical trial COMPOSE ( NCT04919226 ) in a poster presentation at the 20th Annual European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) Conference held from March 22-24, 2023 in Vienna, Austria, and virtually. COMPOSE evaluates the company’s lead radiopharmaceutical candidate, ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) compared to standard of care in patients with well-differentiated high grade 2 and grade 3 somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (G2+G3 SSTR+ GEP-NETs).

ITM will also host a hybrid in-person and virtual radiotheranostics satellite symposium titled “Transforming the Therapeutics Landscape for Neuroendocrine Tumors” featuring presentations and discussions between leading endocrine oncology and nuclear medicine clinicians and researchers. A recording of the event will be available following the discussion. Visit https://www.itm-radiopharma.com/events/enets-2023/ for the full agenda and further details.

ITM will host a medical exhibition booth, as well as a virtual booth during the conference.

Poster Presentation Details

Title: Genetic tumor and blood profiling in the randomised controlled phase III COMPOSE trial comparing 177Lu-edotreotide and best standard of care for well-differentiated aggressive grade 2/3 gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

Abstract No: 3603

Poster No: M01

Time: Available starting on Wednesday, March 22, 8:00 am CET

Presenter: Jaume Capdevila, MD, PhD, Medical Oncology Department, Gastrointestinal and Endocrine Tumor Unit, Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, Barcelona



Symposium Program

Time and Location: March 23, 2023 from 7:45 am – 8.45 am CET in Hall F

Title: Transforming the Therapeutics Landscape for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Chair: Prof. Kjell…