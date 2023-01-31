“It’s Good to be the King” – Press Release

Auer Growth Fund Named a 2022 Category King by The Wall Street Journal

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Indianapolis-based Auer Growth Fund was recognized as 2022’s top-performing Small-Cap Core fund by The Wall Street Journal in their latest “Category Kings in 9 Realms” round-up, published in print on January 9, 2023.

The Wall Street Journal ranks each fund by their one-year total returns, which is calculated by changes in net asset values with reinvested distributions; assets are as of December 30, 2022. The Auer Growth Fund posted a 1-year total return of 10.0%, with a 10.9% return in the 4th quarter alone.

AUERX, the smallest of the top five funds in the Small-Cap Core category for 2022, was the top-performer, out-earning the category average (-14.4%) by 24.4%. That same year, AUERX also outperformed its benchmark S&P 500 Index by 28.1%, whose one-year return was -18.1% as of December 31, 2022.

Maintaining a disciplined investment strategy, the Auer Growth Fund selects stocks of companies whose quarterly year-over-year profit growth is 25% with quarterly year-over-year revenue growth of at least 20%; stocks must also have a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 12 times earnings. Any stock that doesn’t meet the firm’s demanding criteria on a quarterly basis is removed from the portfolio, plus a stock is sold if it doubles in value.

SBAuer was established in 2008 when, after twenty years of investing with the strategy, father and son team Bryan and Bob Auer converted their portfolio into a retail mutual fund—the Auer Growth Fund. Currently, lead manager Bob Auer and managers Eric McKenzie and Auer’s brother Paul oversee the Fund’s investment picks.

“Even though 2022 was a difficult year for most investors, it was a turning point from ten-year stretch of zero-percent interest rates, which may have caused the largest misallocation of capital in investing history. I believe that strong fundamentals paired with attractive valuations—prices in…