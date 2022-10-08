It’s in The Cards: NFCs and the Future of Music – Press Release

DALLAS, TX, Oct 8, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Community Musician announces the release of the Community Music Card. The Collectible Music Card is a newly created patented product that claims to revolutionize how music will be produced by artists and consumed by audiences around the world. Developed by Community Musician, the Collectible Music Card holds the song or album until it is successfully uploaded onto one’s mobile device. Essentially, it is acting as the modern CD, with an added bonus that the design is similar to that of a trading card and is purchased in the same manner as a gift card.

Music fans can buy Collectible Music Cards after their favorite artists’ shows with the band’s other merch. The card enables fans to enjoy and display the collectible artwork of the band and the convenience of “tap to play” on their phone. Tapping the card on the phone also adds the song to the fan’s “private” library in the Community Musician App so fans don’t have to carry the card to listen to songs if they don’t want to. “Tap ‘N Play” does this using the NFC (near field communication) chip embedded in each card. The NFC reader is already built into every smartphone. Scott Arey, the CEO of Community Musician, quickly developed the technology to adapt the NFC chips used in debit and credit cards to play music on the phone.

Importantly, fans know that they’re supporting the artists they love who keep the vast bulk of the profit since the transaction occurs outside the app stores, which is positive for both the musicians and the fans.

“We’re going to make it possible for everyday musicians today to do something I never could, to make enough money so they don’t have to work full time while trying to be an artist,” Arey said. “We’ll do this by giving them a product they can sell directly to their fans, like CD’s and vinyl, that still has all the convenience of music on the phone.”

Scott Arey knows from where he speaks. As a young musician, Arey signed with Warner Music and began…