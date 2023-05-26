Ivan Toney: Banned Brentford striker identified with playing habit

Toney’s last game for Brentford before his ban was a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was given a reduced ban from football because of a diagnosed gambling addiction.

Earlier this month Toney was banned for eight months after he accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

A psychiatry expert who gave evidence to the FA’s regulatory commission diagnosed Toney with a gambling addiction and concluded he needed professional help.

As a result, the commission reduced an 11-month sanction by three months.

In its written reasons explaining its sanction, published on Friday, the commission said Toney had admitted repeatedly lying during his initial interviews with the FA.

It added he had since ceased gambling on football, though not on other sports, and is “determined to address his gambling problem with therapy”.

The FA initially wanted to impose a 15-month ban on Toney because he attempted to conceal his betting, knowing it was against FA rules.

This included betting…