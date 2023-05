Ivan Toney banned: Brentford striker suspended for eight months over betting

Ivan Toney last played for Brentford against Liverpool at Anfield on 6 May

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been banned from football for eight months after he accepted breaking Football Association betting rules.

Toney has also been charged £50,000 and warned about his future conduct for 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules.

His suspension starts immediately, but the 27-year-old can return to training with Brentford four months before it ends on 17 September.

He will not be allowed to play again until 17 January, 2024.

In a statement, the FA said: “His [Toney] sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing.

“The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and the FA will wait to review them before commenting further.”

The breaches Toney has been found guilty of took place between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021, during which time Toney represented Scunthorpe…