Ivanti Appoints Steve Marconi as VP Partner Sales, Americas and Dean Beaver, VP … – Press Release

Ivanti continues its channel momentum by also creating a Strategic Alliances Team which will bring greater alignment and collaboration to its Telco, OEM, and Go-to-Market Technology Alliances teams

Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced the appointment of Steve Marconi to Vice President Partner Sales, Americas, and Dean Beaver to Vice President Global Strategic Alliances. The two new roles will be part of Ivanti’s new Global Channels & Alliances Leadership Team and report to Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President Global Channels and Alliances.

Ivanti recently rolled out its new connected eco-system channel and alliances model that supports high touch management of, and investment in, our most strategic partners with an eye toward revenue growth across the entire ecosystem. It is also announcing the creation of the Global Strategic Alliances Team, bringing greater alignment to its Telco, OEM and Go-to-Market Technology Alliances teams. This new team will be charged with creating market making solutions that embed Ivanti in high volumes of devices supported by the largest networks. This will be taken to market via Ivanti sellers, Ivanti’s Alliances, channels and sales teams.

“Since joining Ivanti last November I have been hyper-focused on breaking down silos and bringing greater alignment to the different routes-to-market,” said Michelle Hodges, Senior Vice President Global Channels and Alliances. “We are continuing to look at ways to improve partner experience and consistency across all routes to market, expand programs to drive value across all phases of the customer lifecycle, and manage Ivanti’s overall Value Agreement with our ecosystem. An important part of executing on our strategy is adding Steve and Dean to the Ivanti team, and we are thrilled to have them at Ivanti.”

Steve Marconi has 30+ years of experience in partner sales and…