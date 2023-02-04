IVVD INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Laws… – Press Release

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. IVVD common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Brill v. Invivyd, Inc., No. 23-cv-10254 (D. Mass.), the Invivyd class action lawsuit charges Invivyd as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Lead plaintiff motions for the Invivyd class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than April 3, 2023.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Invivyd formed in June 2020, during some of the worst days of the pandemic, to develop drugs for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 and future coronavirus outbreaks. During the Class Period, Invivyd was focused on developing ADG20, an investigational monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19. In September 2022, Adagio announced that it was changing its corporate name to Invivyd.

But as the Invivyd class…