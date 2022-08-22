Iyene Essien: Is that this Nigerian teen the following ladies’s golf prodigy?





“(My father) was pretty surprised by my question,” she said. “He asked me if I really wanted to play this sport and I said, ‘yes,’ and he got me a coach and I started playing golf.”

The rest was history.

Essien entered her first competition the same year and proved to be a natural, placing first in her age group. “I found that really cool,” she said.

By age 11, the golfer was representing Nigeria at international competitions across the US, UK, and Africa including Morocco, Botswana, and South Africa. Now 16, she is the No.1 ranked junior girls’ golfer in Nigeria and has won more than a dozen trophies after placing in various competitions.

“I’m really proud of representing my country because I’m making a name for myself and for my country,” she said. In late July, Essien clinched second place in the Under 19 Girls division at the Champion of Champions World Championship in Northern Ireland. “It was a really good experience for me,” she said. Finishing five strokes behind first,…