J.S. Held Energy Experts Release: Rethinking Energy Reliability with Modern Powe… – Press Release

Four J.S. Held energy experts publish insights on Rethinking Energy Reliability with Modern Power Systems. Energy Transition, Impact Assessment, and Economics experts explore how utility-scale wind, solar, and battery resources are challenging how we assess and value system reliability.

JERICHO, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — J.S. Held, a global consulting firm providing technical, scientific, and financial expertise across all assets and value at risk, announced today a paper focused on Rethinking Energy Reliability with Modern Power Systems. In this paper, J.S. Held energy experts discuss how grid-scale electrical reliability (the ability to avoid system interruptions) and resilience (the ability to bounce back from those interruptions once they occur) are changing as our systems of electrical generation.

As the primary forms of generation that supply our electrical grid are moving from a carbon-based to a non-carbon-based state, J. S. Held Senior Vice President of Energy Transition & Impact Assessment John Dulude observes, “decision-makers need to correctly price reliability and resilience in the evaluation process for project selection. In many instances, new generation selection decisions are made based on classical, alternative comparison models, which do not necessarily capture differences in the operational capability of the various alternatives. The overall effect of not correctly pricing or valuing reliability and resilience in the decision-making process for new electrical generation impacts our overall system operations. This concern has recently been reinforced by negative electrical system performance impacts associated with recent extreme weather events in the U.S., such as the Texas winter storm event in February 2021.”

This timely publication explores several of the issues addressed in the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approvals on February 16, 2023, of Reliability Standards EOP-011-3 (Emergency Operations) and EOP-012-1…