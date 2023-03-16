Ja Morant: NBA star suspended for eight video games with out pay after gun incident

Ja Morant was drafted second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA draft

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended for eight games without pay by the NBA after a video showed him holding a gun in a Colorado nightclub.

The All-Star, 23, was in an intoxicated state and his conduct was “detrimental to the league”, the NBA said.

Morant apologised following the live Instagram broadcast on 4 March.

“I don’t condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake,” he told ESPN. external-link

Morant has missed five games while the NBA investigated the incident and, as the suspension is backdated,he can return against the Dallas Mavericks on 21 March.

“I feel like in the past we didn’t know what was at stake,” said Morant.

“And now finally me having that time to realise everything, have that time alone, I realise that now.

“I realise what I have to lose and, for us as a group, what we have to lose.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who…