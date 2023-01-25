Jacinda Ardern bids emotional farewell as Chris Hipkins turns into New Zealand prime minister





New Zealand welcomed a new prime minister on Wednesday, six days after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation ahead of an upcoming election.

Chris Hipkins, 44, was sworn in on Wednesday at an inauguration ceremony in the capital Wellington.

Hipkins was first elected to Parliament in 2008 and spearheaded the country’s Covid-19 policies in 2020. Before becoming prime minister, he was minister of education, minister of police, minister for the public service, and leader of the house.

Hipkins was unanimously endorsed on Sunday by the ruling Labour party to succeed Ardern as its leader. He was the only nominee.

Videos show Ardern leaving Parliament on Wednesday to cheers and applause from onlookers. Several lawmakers and members of staff had gathered outside, some of whom were clearly emotional as they said goodbye.

Ardern attended her last…