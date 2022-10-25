Jack Carson: Sussex star thought England Lions shock was a gross sales name

England Lions newcomer Jack Carson broke through for Sussex in 2020, taking 15 wickets as he shone in the Bob Willis Trophy

Sussex bowler Jack Carson says he almost did not answer a call telling him about his England Lions selection.

Youngster Carson was initially suspicious when the England and Wales Cricket Board contacted him.

“I was lying in bed on Saturday when I got a call from an unknown number,” the 21-year-old told BBC Radio Sussex.

“I thought it was somebody trying to sell me insurance or something like that. I almost didn’t pick up because I didn’t have the number.”

He added: “I picked it up and it was the ECB with some good news. It was just a casual phone call. I was buzzing straightaway.”

The uplifting news was an unexpected reward after a testing time for the spinner, who has played three times for Sussex since returning in September following almost a year out with a knee injury.

The prodigy from Waringstown – a Northern Irish village known as a cricketing hotbed -…