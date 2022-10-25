Jack Carson: Sussex star thought England Lions shock was a gross sales name

Sussex bowler Jack Carson says he almost did not answer a call telling him about his England Lions selection.
Youngster Carson was initially suspicious when the England and Wales Cricket Board contacted him.
“I was lying in bed on Saturday when I got a call from an unknown number,” the 21-year-old told BBC Radio Sussex.
“I thought it was somebody trying to sell me insurance or something like that. I almost didn’t pick up because I didn’t have the number.”
He added: “I picked it up and it was the ECB with some good news. It was just a casual phone call. I was buzzing straightaway.”
The uplifting news was an unexpected reward after a testing time for the spinner, who has played three times for Sussex since returning in September following almost a year out with a knee injury.
The prodigy from Waringstown – a Northern Irish village known as a cricketing hotbed -…