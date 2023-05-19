Jackson State University Wins 2023 PRNEWS Digital Award – Press Release

New York, NY, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JACKSON, Mississippi — The Jackson State University (JSU) Division of Marketing and Communications is the winner of the PRNEWS 2023 Digital Award for the long-form video, “1877: For THEE Culture – JSU Day of Giving.”

“We are honored that PRNEWS has recognized Jackson State University alongside some of the biggest public relations and marketing firms in the country,” said Alonda Thomas, JSU associate vice president for marketing and communications. “This speaks volumes to the caliber of work that our small, but mighty team executes on behalf of our stakeholders. A lot of planning and hard work goes into every campaign to tell the JSU story while further enhancing the university brand. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved recognition.”

Each year, the distinguished awards program recognizes the most innovative and industry-altering digital communicators and campaigns.

“This year’s Digital Award winners embrace creativity and demonstrate how far- and wide-reaching digital communications can be,” said PRNEWS Editorial Director Erica Bradbury. “From platform-specific campaigns to crisis management communications, our winders represent a wide diversity of the types of work that can be accomplished.”

Jackson State University was recognized for its long-form video, “1877: For THEE Culture – JSU Day of Giving Film.” The project served as a marketing tool to encourage donors to give to the university and support student scholarships during a one-day fundraising effort. The marketing strategy helped JSU surpass the $500,000 goal, raising more than $600,000. The video content initially earned more than 4K views on Facebook and YouTube, plus 313 comments and 115 shares of the post on the Jackson State University Facebook page. The YouTube page received 190 comments in the live chat box during the premiere.

“Special thanks goes out to our consultant, The Wall Street Image, LLC, to our script writers, Michelle…