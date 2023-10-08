Jake Fraser-McGurk: South Australia batter breaks Listing A document for quickest century

Jake Fraser-McGurk played for Australia in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup

Marsh Cup, Karen Rolton Oval Tasmania 435-9 (50 overs): Silk 116, Doggett 3-86 South Australia 398 (46.4 overs): Fraser-McGurk 125, Owen 3-46 Tasmania won by 37 runs Scorecard

South Australia batter Jake Fraser-McGurk broke AB De Villiers’ record for the fastest men’s List A century with a 29-ball ton against Tasmania.

Fraser-McGurk, 21, reached his half-century in 18 balls – the quickest by an Australian in one-day cricket.

He hammered six fours and 12 sixes en route to a maiden List A century.

Fraser-McGurk had helped South Australia reach 172-0 in 11.4 overs at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide before he fell to off-spinner Beau Webster having scored 125 runs from 38 deliveries,

“I went out there with some good intent, had my plans and process, and seemed like everything went my way,” said Fraser-McGurk, in what his first century in professional cricket.

“I’ve made a few 30s playing in twos and stuff, felt like I’ve…