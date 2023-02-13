Jakub Jankto: Czech footballer turns into first energetic worldwide males’s participant to announce he’s homosexual





CNN

Czech football star Jakub Jankto has become the first active international men’s player to announce he is gay.

“Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses; I have a family, I have my friends,” Jankto said in a video released on social media Monday.

“I have a job, which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion. Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love.

“I am homosexual, and I no longer want to hide myself.”

The 27-year-old midfielder is currently on loan at Sparta Prague from Spanish club Getafe.

The Czechia-based team posted a statement in support of the player, writing: “Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and…