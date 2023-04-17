Jalen Hurts: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback agrees report deal – report

Jalen Hurts set the single-season record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback last season with 18 – including three in the Super Bowl, another record for a quarterback

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has agreed a new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles that makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, according to a report.

The 24-year-old, who led the Eagles to Super Bowl 57 in February, has agreed a five-year extension to the end of 2028.

The deal is said to be worth $255m (£206m), external-link meaning his annual salary will be the highest in NFL history.

Hurts was a leading contender for last season’s Most Valuable Player award in just his third season in the league.

He lost out to Patrick Mahomes, whose Kansas City Chiefs team beat the Eagles to win Super Bowl 57.

The full amount of Hurts’ new deal is second only to the 10-year extension Mahomes, 27, signed with the Chiefs in 2020.

It also includes $179m in total guarantees, including $110m at signing, second only to the five-year,…