Jamaican homicide suspect rounded up in Cayman : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): The RCIPS have deported an unnamed Jamaican back to the neighbouring island after they were alerted by their law enforcement partners there that a murder suspect had travelled to the Cayman Islands. The RCIPS said that officers worked in collaboration with Customs and Borer Control to locate the man who was detained on Wednesday 8 November. He was taken by CBC officers back to Jamaica Thursday where he was handed over to the Jamaican Constabulary Force.

“This apprehension demonstrates the importance of collaborative efforts between the police and our local, regional and international partners in securing our borders,” said Commissioner of Police, Kurt Walton. “It also sends a clear message that we will act swiftly when alerted of criminals who attempt to enter or reside in our Islands.”

No details of how the man entered Cayman have been released nor any details of the murder that the suspect is wanted for.

