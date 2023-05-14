James Anderson: England bowler’s groin harm not ‘too severe’ says Glen Chapple

James Anderson took 2-16 in his 14 overs on day one before getting injured

A groin injury picked up by England pace bowler James Anderson is not “too serious”, says Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple.

Anderson, 40, left the field on day one of Lancashire’s match against Somerset on Thursday and took no further part as the game ended in a draw on Sunday.

“It just seems like a tweaked groin,” Chapple told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“I don’t think it’s anything too serious. We should be positive about his recovery.”

Chapple added that any potential scan for Anderson was a matter for England, who have not commented on the injury.

England will soon name a squad for the Test against Ireland at Lord’s, which begins on 1 June. The five-Test Ashes series starts on 16 June.

Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, has been hit by injuries in each of the past two home Ashes series.

He bowled only four overs before suffering a calf problem in the first Test of the 2019 series, which was drawn…