James Anderson: England quick bowler displays on profession 20 years after Check debut

In a career laced with records, landmarks and achievements, James Anderson has hit another milestone.

Monday marks exactly 20 years since England’s most prolific fast bowler made his Test debut.

When he has recovered sufficiently from a groin injury to win his next and 180th cap, Anderson will become the first England player since Brian Close in 1976 to extend his Test career into a third decade.

Anderson’s journey from that Lord’s bow against Zimbabwe in May 2003 has seen him touch heights no other pace bowler in the history of the game has been able to reach – 685 wickets and counting.

He sits third on the all-time Test wicket-takers list, could be second before the summer is out and will end his career knowing he is unlikely to be passed.

Making his debut alongside Yorkshire all-rounder Anthony McGrath, who retired a decade ago, a 20-year-old Anderson was less than a year on from being a regular in the first XI of Burnley Cricket Club.