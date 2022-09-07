James Anderson & Stuart Broad eyeing Ashes, says Ben Stokes

Venue: The Kia Oval Dates: 8-12 September Start time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio 4 LW, and BBC Sport website & app. Live text commentary & in-play clips on BBC Sport website & app

Veteran pace bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have “got their eyes set” on next summer’s Ashes, according to England captain Ben Stokes.

Both were dropped for England’s tour of West Indies in March but returned to play a key part in Stokes’ side winning five of their six Tests this summer.

Broad will turn 37 during the Ashes, while Anderson will be almost 41.

“I honestly just can’t see a point where they decide it’s time for them to step away,” said Stokes.

Anderson and Broad, England’s all-time leading wicket-takers, will line-up for the deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval, beginning on Thursday.

Anderson has taken 24 wickets at an average of 17.66 in Test cricket this summer, while Broad has 22 at 31.90.

“Jimmy has…