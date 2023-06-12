James Campbell Company Announces Three New Appointments to Its Board of Director… – Press Release

James Campbell Company LLC, a $5.3 billion, nationally diversified real estate company based in Hawaii, announced today that Patrick Blasdell, Jaime Lee, and Bradley Smith have been appointed to serve on its Board of Directors, effective May 12, 2023.

Patrick Blasdell, director



Mr. Blasdell is a partner and managing director at Bow River Capital, a diversified investment management company in Denver, Colorado. He is responsible for the strategic direction and initiatives of the real estate group, including managing discretionary funds and sourcing strategic relationships. Prior to that, Mr. Blasdell was a managing partner at Stream Realty Partners, where he was responsible for the formation and growth of the capital markets group and the creation of their Denver office.

Mr. Blasdell earned a bachelor’s degree in real estate finance from Southern Methodist University.

Jaime Lee, director



Ms. Lee is the CEO of the Jamison Group, a privately held, family-run commercial real estate development and management company with a net asset value of more than $3 billion. The company manages 18 million square feet of office, retail, medical, multifamily, and mixed-use properties throughout Southern California and has delivered more than 5,000 apartment units since 2014, with an additional 2,500 units under construction and 7,500 more in development.

Ms. Lee earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Southern California (USC) and a juris doctor from USC’s Gould School of Law. She currently serves as a trustee at USC.

Bradley Smith, director



Mr. Smith is the lead independent board member at TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. The company is a balance sheet lender that originates floating rate first mortgage loans with approximately $5 billion in assets, and is externally managed by…