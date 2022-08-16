James Hildreth: Somerset batter brings ahead retirement after damage

Somerset batter James Hildreth has made more first-class appearances for the club than any other player

Somerset batter James Hildreth has brought forward his retirement after injuring his hamstring in their One-Day Cup defeat by Durham on Wednesday.

He will now be sidelined for the remainder of Somerset’s 50-over fixtures this season.

“With this in mind, James has revealed he feels the time is right to retire with immediate effect,” the club said. external-link

After making his first-class debut in 2003, Hildreth has played for Somerset more than any other player, amassing 28,000 runs and 56 centuries in 715 matches across all formats.

The right-hander is Somerset’s all-time leading run-scorer in T20 cricket and their third-highest in first-class cricket, scoring more than 17,000 runs at an average of 40.46.

Hildreth will be present at the club’s One-Day Cup game against Sussex on Taunton on Friday to allow supporters to show their appreciation for his career.

He was Somerset’s hero in…