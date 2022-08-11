James Hildreth: Somerset batter to retire after 20 years with membership

Somerset batter James Hildreth has made more first-class appearances for the club than any other player

Somerset batter James Hildreth is to retire at the end of this season after 20 years with the club.

He made his first-class debut in 2003 and has made more appearances than any other Somerset player.

Hildreth has amassed 28,000 runs and 56 centuries in 715 matches across all formats of the game.

The right-hander, 37, is Somerset’s all-time leading run-scorer in T20 cricket and their third-highest in first-class cricket.

“It feels like the right time to start a new chapter in my life and I’m excited about what the future holds,” Hildreth said.

“I left school at 18 and have spent the last 20 years with the club. It’s been my life and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“The club and cricket as a whole has given myself and my family so much over the last 20 years, and I’ve got nothing but fondness and love for the club and that will continue for the rest of my life.

“I’m looking forward to…