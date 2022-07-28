James Lovelock: British environmental scientist and creator of the Gaia principle dies at 103

Lovelock died on Tuesday “surrounded by his family on his 103rd birthday,” a statement from his family released to the Guardian and shared on social media said.

“To the world, he was best known as a scientific pioneer, climate prophet and conceiver of the Gaia Theory,” the statement said. “To us, he was a loving husband and wonderful father with a boundless sense of curiosity a mischievous sense of humor and a passion for nature.”

Lovelock’s family said that, until six months ago, “he was still able to walk along the coast near his home in Dorset and take part in interviews,” but that his health had deteriorated recently due to a bad fall.

“He passed away at 21:55 due to complications related to the fall,” the family said.

Lovelock, who was born in England’s Letchworth Garden City, has made many contributions to the scientific community, including the highly influential Gaia theory, which considers the Earth as a model in which its living and nonliving parts interact as a complex…