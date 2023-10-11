James Rew: Somerset wicketkeeper-batter indicators new deal till 2026

James Rew hit five centuries for Somerset this season

Wicketkeeper-batter James Rew has signed a contract extension to stay with Somerset until the end of 2026.

He became the club’s youngest first-class double centurion in July – and has six red-ball centuries in all.

Rew ended the campaign as Division One’s third-highest run-scorer, with 1,086 in 14 matches.

“James is an outstanding talent who has excelled over the last few years,” director of cricket Andy Hurry said.

“His performances and consistency with the bat and gloves have grown significantly.

“He has experienced a huge amount in a short space of time and it’s absolutely vital that we continue to nurture his talent so he can achieve all of his aspirations within the game.”

Rew made his Somerset debut in August 2021 and was part of the England Under-19 team that reached the final of the World Cup that year.

The previous two Somerset batters to score centuries as teenagers were Marcus Trescothick and James Hildreth, and head coach…