Jamie Porter: Essex tempo bowler assured of return to wicket-taking greatest

Jamie Porter has been in past England Test squads without making an appearance

Essex pace bowler Jamie Porter hopes a new fitness regime will enable him to return to his best this summer.

He has taken 409 first-class wickets, but only managed 19 in eight County Championship appearances last summer, in part due to injury problems.

“Mentally, last year was the toughest I’ve ever experienced,” the 29-year-old told BBC Essex Sport.

“My game is based around volume – the more I bowl the better I get, so being stop-start was really hard.

“Even just being at home, not being able to pick my daughter up because it hurt and not being able to do things around the house, I must have been tough to be around last summer.

“Last year, there were times when I felt like throwing in the towel. But now the fire is burning more than it’s ever burnt and I just want to get out there and show what I can do – I don’t want people to forget what I’m capable of.”

Porter spent part of the winter with Cricket Victoria…