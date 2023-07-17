Jane Maguire: Eire bowler joins sister Aimee in squad to face Australia in Dublin

Jane Maguire made her senior Ireland debut against Zimbabwe in 2021

Jane Maguire is back in Ireland’s 14-player squad to take on world champions Australia in the three-game ODI series later this month.

The bowler, 20, who returns after injury, joins 16-year-old sister Aimee to make it the first time the siblings have featured in the same senior squad.

The 23, 25 and 28 July games see the Irish take on an Australia side fresh from an Ashes success over England.

“It will be a tough challenge,” said wicketkeeper/batter Amy Hunter.

Ireland will be back in action in Dublin after failing to chalk up a victory against West Indies in both the ODI and T20 series in St Lucia.

“We were disappointed not to get at least one win against the West Indies, but we had our moments,” added Belfast 17-year-old Hunter.

“Moments, though, aren’t enough to beat the best sides, we’ll need to be switched on from ball one against Australia and put complete performances together – with bat, ball and in the field.