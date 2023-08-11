Japan 1-2 Sweden: World Cup semi-finals beckon as Arsenal and Man Metropolis stars rating

Sweden have qualified for their fifth semi-final at the Fifa Women’s World Cup

Sweden produced a magnificent performance to book a semi-final date with Spain and leave Japan’s Women’s World Cup dreams in tatters.

Japan were seen as title contenders after gliding through the group stage and defeating Norway in the last 16.

Here, they fell behind to Amanda Ilestedt’s goal before Manchester City midfielder Filippa Angeldahl doubled Sweden’s lead from the penalty spot.

Japan were awarded a controversial spot-kick, but Riko Ueki’s 76th-minute attempt hit the bar, before West Ham’s Honoka Hayashi pulled a goal back in the 87th minute.

That lifeline came moments after Aoba Fujino hit the woodwork from a free-kick, but Sweden saw the game out to make it into the last four.

New Arsenal defender Ilestedt has emerged as one of the players of the tournament, and she now has four goals.

This time she struck from the edge of the six-yard box in the 32nd minute after Japan failed to clear.

Goalkeeper…