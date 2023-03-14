Japan court docket orders retrial of longest-serving dying row convict over 1966 homicide case



Tokyo

CNN

—



The world’s longest-serving death row convict was on Monday granted a retrial by a Japanese court in the latest twist in a legal saga dating back to the 1960s.

Iwao Hakamada, 87, spent nearly five decades waiting for the hangman’s call following his 1968 conviction for quadruple murder before new evidence led to his release seven years ago.

The Tokyo High Court ruled Monday that “Hakamada cannot possibly be identified as the culprit,” given the main evidence presented to finalize his death penalty was unreliable, Kiyomi Tsunagoe, a lawyer on his defense team, told CNN.

She added that the Tokyo court upheld the decision not to return Hakamada to prison, given that he would likely be found not guilty.

“Hakamada’s case is known globally, and there always remained the risk that he could be sent back to prison and face the death penalty again,…