Japan Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 103 Existing Data … – Press Release

This report covers Japan's data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

Japan is witnessing the entry of a new edge data center operator, Edge Centres, that has announced its plan to build two off-grid edge data center facilities across Kanto and Kyushu.

Japan is witnessing the entry of a new edge data center operator, Edge Centres, that has announced its plan to build two off-grid edge data center facilities across Kanto and Kyushu. Tokyo and Osaka are the primary data center hubs, with around 80% of the existing third-party data centers. Other cities such as Kobe, Saitama, Matsue, Shiroi, Yokohama, and others account for the remaining 20%.

International data center providers usually acquire local data center companies or establish joint ventures to establish data centers in the country. For instance, the joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation & Digital Realty, Equinix & GIC.

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

