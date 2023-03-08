Japan natto cooperative society federation launched the English version of its o… – Press Release

The Japan natto cooperative society federation (Arakawa-ku, Tokyo; Chairman: Yoshihiro Noro) has launched its new website, “Natto Power — Japanese Fermented Food Natto, the key to Better Living –” to promote the power of natto, a traditional Japanese food that has supported Japanese people’s health, to the world.



• “Natto Power” official English website URL



https://www.natto-power.com/

It has been a long time since Japanese food was recognized around the world as “healthy” and “tasty.” Since its registration as a world cultural heritage in 2013, “washoku” or traditional Japanese cuisine has been attracting more and more attention. Accordingly, numerous Japanese restaurants serving sushi, soba, etc. have emerged in countries around the world, resulting in even more attention to the functionalities and tastes of Japanese food.

There are a large number of fermented foods, many of which are processed with edible bacteria such as lactic acid bacteria, yeast, and koji mold for preservation purposes.



On the other hand, natto, which is made with a unique edible bacterium called bacillus natto, is more viscous than cheese, a well-known fermented food. As such, it is said to be a “rare food” among fermented foods.



Made from nutrient-rich soybeans, its nutritional value is further enhanced by the bacillus natto. Natto is a treasure trove of nutrients that help maintain good health, including vitamin K2, which strengthens bones, and polyamines, which keep blood vessels young.

The website is established to promote a deeper understanding and interest in natto among people around the world, introducing the food culture of natto, a unique Japanese viscous food, in a clear and detailed manner while communicating that natto is good for the body.



In addition to easy-to-understand presentations of the health functions of soybeans or natto and natto production methods, using illustrations and powerful photos of natto, the website also includes video content. It is designed…