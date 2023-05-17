Japan Power Rental Market to be Worth $263.8 Million by 2029, Diesel Power Renta… – Press Release

CHICAGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Arizton’s latest research report, the Japan power rental market will grow at a CAGR of 3.59% during 2022-2029.

Significant opportunities in the Japan power rental market include the market growth supported by decarbonization & energy security strategies and renting equipment backed by a spike in energy prices & shutdown of old power plants. In 2022, the Japan power rental market by diesel accounted for the largest revenue share of around 76.4%. The growth of this segment is attributable to the fact that diesel-powered power equipment is sturdier and more reliable and has a high consumption rate.

Japan Power Rental Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 263.8 Million Market Size (2022) USD 206.1 Million CAGR (2022-2029) 3.59 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029 Market Segmentation Fuel, Power Rating, Equipment, End-User, and Application End-Users Construction, Retail, Oil & Gas, Mining, Events, Utilities, IT & Data Center, Manufacturing, and Others Market Dynamics Disruptions Due to Calamities Will Propel the Demand for Power Rental Equipment

Major Natural Disasters in Japan

Power Shortages in Japan Drive the Need for Rental Power Generation Equipment

Mining Exploration Program Along with Clean Energy Strategies in Japan to Push the Demand for Leasing Power Equipment

Amazon will purchase green energy from Clean Energy Connect via the Japanese trading business Itochu for its operations. For this reason, Itochu will build renewable energy supply networks in America and Japan. Corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs) have been signed with Clean Energy Connect (CEC), a member of the Itochu group, to supply Amazon with renewable energy for 20 years. CEC will spend…