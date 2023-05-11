Japanese Artist Takes Message of Peace to G7 Gathering: Award-winning singer-son… – Press Release

Renowned artist, Ai, to perform first of its kind anthem for peace live in Hiroshima alongside students from around the world

TOKYO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In collaboration with the Japan Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF Japan), Japan’s award-winning singer-songwriter, Ai (meaning love in Japanese), managed by The Mic-a-Holics Inc., and the Lasting Peace Project (LPP), are set to launch the “Lasting Peace for Every Child” peace education project to coincide with the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Ai will begin publicly advocating for peace and compassion, debuting a globally broadcasted live song performance on May 21 with students from around the world to inspire and move G7 leaders and people to peace and unity.

Of mixed-race heritage and mother to two young children, Ai, through the “Lasting Peace for Every Child” project, is the first Japanese artist to publicly call for peace during the G7 and shed light on the need for global leaders to be the custodians of future generations. The project is launched in collaboration with UNICEF Japan, the public-facing office of the UN children’s agency, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), where Ai as a volunteer will help promote the organization’s global work to make a world fit for children.

This year’s G7 meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, promises to be one of the most important given the present state of global geopolitics, rising regional tensions and the unpredictable events that may affect parts of East Asia. With this uncertainty at the fore, the power of music plays the role of hope and where one of Japan’s leading singer-songwriters can give a voice to the voiceless, empowerment to those dispossessed and hope to those in despair.

“Lasting Peace for Every Child” will begin with a secret performance (details withheld due to security concerns) that will be made public during the G7 meeting itself with details to be announced soon. In Hiroshima on May 21, 2023, @ 04:00 GMT, Ai will deliver a message to the world…