Japanese care house in Kitakyushu recruits infants to cheer up aged residents





The generous compensation package from the Moyai Seiyukai home in Kitakyushu city includes flexible hours, baby formula and diapers — and cups of tea at the in-house cafe for accompanying mothers.

In return, the new recruits — who must be age 3 or under — are being asked to “visit whenever you want” and “walk around as much as you like.”

The recruitment drive is the brainchild of Gondo Kimie, head of the facility, which is home to about 120 elderly residents.

She hit upon the idea after noticing how residents cheered up when her infant grandchild began visiting the home about two years ago. Other staff members sometimes brought their babies to the facility too, and “when elderly residents saw them, they smiled,” Gondo said. “The atmosphere was good.”

So, the home began distributing leaflets around the neighborhood and posting open calls for babies on social media. The program began with just one baby in 2021, and has now grown to 32 infant “employees,” mostly from families in the…