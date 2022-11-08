Japanese Government’s Official E-magazine “KIZUNA” Presents Three New Articles F… – Press Release

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, “KIZUNA.” The latest issue features Japan’s actions to realize gender equality and empower women, as well as new female pioneers in aerospace development and the femtech business.

Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210319041/_prw_PI1fl_9q6obZ9s.jpg

Photo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202210319041/_prw_PI2fl_aYYGAEEU.jpg

Improving Women’s Status Creates an Empowered Society Japan is promoting policy measures focused on women’s economic independence and men’s taking childcare leave.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/10/improving_womens_status.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

One Woman Launches Herself into Space Exploration in the New Era

A Paris Observatory researcher exploring the universe reflects on the appeal of lunar exploration and her new challenge.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/10/space_exploration_in_the_new_era.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

Finding New Value in Fukushima’s Dormant Resources

A female entrepreneur is making use of discarded local agricultural produce through efforts such as developing femtech products.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/10/finding_new_value_in_fukushima.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

About “KIZUNA”

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people — close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, “KIZUNA” hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=10_2022

