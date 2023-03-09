Japanese police arrest 3 for participating in “sushi terrorism” pranks at kaiten-sushi eating places



Hong Kong

CNN

—



Police in central Japan have arrested three people for taking part in pranks at a sushi conveyor belt restaurant.

The acts, which appear to be becoming more commonplace, have been dubbed online as “#sushitero” or “#sushiterrorism” and have affected the financial fortunes of the country’s famous rotating kaiten-style restaurants.

Various perpetrators have been filming themselves licking shared soy sauce bottles or touching plates of food coming down conveyor belts, before sharing the videos on social media.

Kura Sushi, one of the chains affected, said the three had taken part in “extremely malicious nuisance” at its restaurant in the city of Nagoya on February 3.

“We hope that the recent arrests will allow the public to recognize that actions which undermine our trust-based structure for our customers is a ‘crime,’” it said…