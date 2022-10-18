Japanese Prime Minister orders investigation into controversial Unification Church



Tokyo

CNN

—



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church amid a growing scandal tying his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to the controversial religious group.

Kishida announced the probe during a parliamentary session on Monday and said it would be carried out using “the right to ask questions” provision of the Religious Corporations Act.

As of September 30, Kishida said a telephone hotline established earlier that month had received more than 1,700 consultation requests regarding the church.

The government “has seriously taken into account the many victims, the poverty and broken families that have not been provided with adequate help,” he said. He added it was difficult to say when the probe would end.

The government will convene a meeting next week to examine the conditions for the inquiry, the…