Japan’s inhabitants drops by half 1,000,000 in 2022



Tokyo, Japan

CNN

Japan’s population has fallen for the 12th consecutive year, as deaths rise and the birth rate continues to sink, according to government data released Wednesday.

The population stood at 124.49 million in 2022 – representing a decline of 556,000 from the previous year, figures show.

That figure represents both the natural change in population – meaning deaths and births – and the flow of people entering and exiting the country.

The natural change last year was the biggest on record, with a fall of 731,000 – cushioned by the influx of people entering Japan, which provided an increase of 175,000, said Cabinet Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno in a news conference on Wednesday.

“It is essential to take firm measures to address the declining birthrate, which is a major factor in the decline in population, as one of the top…