Jason Roy: England batter on Check profession, full-time franchise offers and his improved type

Jason Roy was out for single-figure scores in four of his eight innings in the 2019 Ashes series against Australia

England batter Jason Roy says he felt he was “chucked in at the deep end” in Test cricket but still holds aspirations to play red-ball cricket.

Roy, 32, made his Test debut in 2019, after helping England win the 50-over World Cup, but averaged 18.70 in five Tests against Ireland and Australia.

He was dropped for the final Ashes Test after a high-score of 31 in the first four games and has not featured again.

“It was very tough,” said Roy to BBC Test Match Special’s IPL podcast.

“I was chucked in at the deep end of an Ashes. It was a rude awakening to be honest.

“To get dropped for the final Ashes Test, at my home ground at The Oval, and never see a Test cap again was obviously very disappointing.”

England go into this summer’s Ashes on a high after winning 10 of their 12 Tests under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

They have introduced a positive brand of…