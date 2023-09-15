Jason Roy: England opener may play in opposition to Eire to spice up World Cup health

Jason Roy has not played competitively since the final of The Hundred

England opener Jason Roy could play in the one-day series against Ireland after again missing out on the final match against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Roy, 33, has not played in any of the four games against the Black Caps because of a back problem.

None of England’s initial 15-man squad for the World Cup were due to play in the three games against the Irish, the first of which is on Wednesday.

England are due to confirm their party for the World Cup in India next week.

Roy, who was part of the England team that won the World Cup on home soil in 2019, has been struggling with back spasms.

“It’s a frustration and the most frustrated person is Jason,” England captain Jos Buttler told Test Match Special.

“Obviously he is desperate to play and be fit. He is moving very well but is not quite fit to play a game of cricket today.

“That’s a frustration but that is where we are at, at the moment.”

England are due to fly to the World…