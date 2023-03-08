Jason Roy: Pakistan Tremendous League data tumble as England opener hits 145 not out

Jason Roy (left) also hit a century for England last week in the one-day international win over Bangladesh

Pakistan Super League, Rawalpindi: Peshawar Zalmi 240-2: Babar 115, Ayub 74 Quetta Gladiators 243-2 (18.2 overs): Roy 145*, Hafeez 41* Quetta Gladiators won by eight wickets Scorecard

England batter Jason Roy hit the highest individual score in Pakistan Super League history as his unbeaten 145 helped Quetta Gladiators complete a record-breaking run chase.

It came after Peshawar Zalmi had posted a daunting 240-2 in Rawalpindi.

But Surrey’s Roy, 32, hit the sixth Twenty20 hundred of his career and his highest individual score, coming off 63 balls with 20 fours and five sixes.

It helped Quetta complete the highest chase in the PSL’s eight-year history.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was run out for 115 in the final over of the Peshawar innings, after an opening stand of 162 with Saim Ayub (74).

Somerset’s Will Smeed made 26 but shared in a second-wicket stand of 109 for Quetta as Roy took…