Jason Roy set to finish England deal to play in America’s Main League Cricket

Jason Roy plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League

Jason Roy is set to end his England contract in order to play in July’s inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the United States.

The opener, 32, would become the first England player to end his deal with the national side to pursue franchise opportunities.

Roy will still be available to play for England and the decision is not likely to hamper his chances of selection.

He will play for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred and Surrey in the Blast.

Roy has been a key component of England’s dominance of the global white-ball game, a regular in the side that was crowned 50-over world champions in 2019.

However, a loss of form saw him dropped from the squad that won the T20 World Cup last year and, in October, he saw his central contract downgraded to an incremental deal, worth between £60,000-70,000.

With Major League Cricket taking place between the T20 Blast and The Hundred, Roy might have been ordered to rest by…