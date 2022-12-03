Java quake: 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesian island





An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Saturday, the country’s geophysics agency BMKG said.

According to the BMKG, the epicenter of the earthquake was on land and there is no potential for a tsunami.

One person was injured while four houses and a school were damaged in the town of Garut, according to the country’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

There have been no reports of aftershocks. However, the head of the BNPB, Major-General Suharyanto, has asked residents to remain calm, alert and careful, adding that a response team will be sent to assess needs.

“In response to the earthquake that happened earlier, once again, remain calm, alert but there is no need to stop your daily activities,” Suharyanto said.

“According to the BMKG, this earthquake was quite deep. Based on the experience…