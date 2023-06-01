JCB announces the latest status of carbon neutrality – Press Release

54.4% reduction in GHG emissions in 2022 compared to 2013

TOKYO, June 1, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, is accelerating its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality to contribute to the development of a sustainable society. We announce the reduction rate of our greenhouse gas (‘GHG’) emissions for FY2022.

JCB International Co.,Ltd. Head Office (Tokyo)

European Head Office (London)

Plantation (photographed in July 2022); P.T. JCB International Indonesia employees visiting

the forest

In response to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change[1] adopted in December 2015 and the subsequent international momentum towards carbon neutrality, JCB aims to reduce its own GHG emissions on a global basis by switching to CO2-free electricity and implementing energy-saving measures in our offices around the world. Last year, JCB set the following targets, which are in line with the pace of emissions reduction of the Glasgow Climate Pact[2].

GHG emission reduction goals

(1) Reduce GHG emissions by more than 50%[3] in FY2022 compared to FY2013.

(2) Reduce GHG emissions by more than 80% in FY2025 compared to FY2013.

(3) Aim for Net-zero GHG emissions in FY2030

JCB achieved the first goal by reducing GHG emissions by 54.4% in FY2022 compared to FY2013. In some offices, JCB has switched to CO2-free electricity and implemented energy-saving measures such as introducing LED lighting, upgrading air-conditioning, adjusting air-conditioning operating hours, etc. JCB will continue to work on reducing GHG emissions.

JCB is also involved in environmentally friendly activities, such as supporting mangrove plantations and contributing to the Malama Hawaii initiative promoted by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Since 2016, JCB has been supporting mangrove plantations in the coastal areas of Central Java, the Republic of Indonesia, through the OISCA Foundation. As a cashless business that issues written documents such as payment…