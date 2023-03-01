JCB enables contactless payment acceptance at Red Lines in Bangkok – Press Release

TOKYO & BANGKOK, Mar 1, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, is pleased to announce the launch of a contactless fare payment service starting at the SRT Red Lines in Bangkok, Thailand. This service aims to provide quicker and effortless transactions for both Thai and international cardholders.

Mr. Sutep Punthupeng, Chief Executive Officer, SRT Electrified Train Co., Ltd. (Left); Mr. Ryo Morita, Managing Director, JCB International (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Right)

Mr. Ryo Morita, Managing Director of JCB International (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “According to information from the Bank of Thailand, accumulated credit card spending for purchasing purposes over the nine-month period in 2022 increased by approximately 30% compared to the same period in 2021. For JCB, the share of contactless payments is increasing, indicating that JCB cardholders prefer and are familiar with contactless payments.”

Mr. Morita added, “JCB aims to enhance ease of payment for cardholders with a focus on contactless payments in mass transit systems. Currently, JCB Cards can be used in mass transit systems in many countries and territories around the world such as New York, Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan. In the post-COVID era, both domestic and international travel has resumed. It is believed that the launch of this service will increase flexibility for cardholders in their daily commute as well as international cardholders traveling to Thailand.”

The SRT Red Lines is a commuter rail running between Bang Sue – Rangsit and Bang Sue – Taling Chan. It provides a convenient and fast transport service for passengers from suburban areas to the center of Bangkok and connects with other railway systems such as the Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT), BTS Skytrain (BTS), long-distance intercity trains, and facilitates travel to and from important places such as Don Mueang Airport and Bangkok Bus…